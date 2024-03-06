NewsVideos
DNA: What did the Spanish rape victim say about India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
DNA: In India, guests are considered like gods. But, the mentality of some people has become so dirty that they do not hesitate to commit crimes against the guests. In Jharkhand, 8 people made a Spanish woman their victim and committed a crime like gangrape. The accused who raped the Spanish woman have also been arrested. Besides, compensation has also been given to the victim. But, in India, which has a culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', how the society and system can handle such incidents is under question. Today we will analyze it in DNA.

