trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667573
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What happened at the time of Nijjar's murder?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
There is an uproar in Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar. A report has been written in the American newspaper The Washington Post regarding the murder of Nijjar. According to the newspaper, Nijjar's murder was part of a gang war. Watch what Washington Post has said in its report?
Follow Us

All Videos

Murder of terrorist Nijjar, big revelation of Washington Post
play icon4:28
Murder of terrorist Nijjar, big revelation of Washington Post
Taal Thok Ke: Semi-final on Sanatan
play icon46:41
Taal Thok Ke: Semi-final on Sanatan
Sunak tough on India's opponents, 22 Pakistanis convicted in Leicester violence case
play icon18:56
Sunak tough on India's opponents, 22 Pakistanis convicted in Leicester violence case
The biggest evidence against Khalistani Nijjar!
play icon15:22
The biggest evidence against Khalistani Nijjar!
S Jaishankar's full speech at UN General Assembly
play icon17:53
S Jaishankar's full speech at UN General Assembly

Trending Videos

Murder of terrorist Nijjar, big revelation of Washington Post
play icon4:28
Murder of terrorist Nijjar, big revelation of Washington Post
Taal Thok Ke: Semi-final on Sanatan
play icon46:41
Taal Thok Ke: Semi-final on Sanatan
Sunak tough on India's opponents, 22 Pakistanis convicted in Leicester violence case
play icon18:56
Sunak tough on India's opponents, 22 Pakistanis convicted in Leicester violence case
The biggest evidence against Khalistani Nijjar!
play icon15:22
The biggest evidence against Khalistani Nijjar!
S Jaishankar's full speech at UN General Assembly
play icon17:53
S Jaishankar's full speech at UN General Assembly
india canada tension,Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,nijjar death,khalistani nijjar,khalistan,india canada news,canada india tensions,india canada updates,Canada on India,Khalistan movement,canada khalistan,Khalistani,khalistani in canada,canada khalistan rally,canada khalistan protest,khalistan protest,khalistan protest in canada,khalistani vs indians in canada,Breaking News,khalistan protest in london,India Canada Row,Zee News,nijjar,