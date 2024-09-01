Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2786075https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-what-happened-in-haryanas-charkhi-dadri-2786075.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What Happened in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri?

Sonam|Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 02:20 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A Muslim man has been beaten to death on the suspicion of eating beef...the only difference is that this time it is not in Dadri in UP...it happened in Charkhi Dadri in Haryana...this incident happened on 27th August. The person who is being mob lynched in this video was beaten so much on the suspicion of eating beef that he lost his life. The person who became the victim of the mob has been identified as Sabir Malik, a resident of West Bengal.

All Videos

DNA: Putin to be arrested?
Play Icon03:43
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
Taal Thok Ke: Labour Murder in Dadri on suspicion of eating beef
Play Icon49:54
Taal Thok Ke: Labour Murder in Dadri on suspicion of eating beef
Badhir News: 'This Apology is Political', says Sanjay Raut
Play Icon03:50
Badhir News: 'This Apology is Political', says Sanjay Raut
Zee helpline: See the arbitrariness of UP school
Play Icon17:27
Zee helpline: See the arbitrariness of UP school
Tiger created havoc in Lakhimpur
Play Icon23:59
Tiger created havoc in Lakhimpur

Trending Videos

DNA: Putin to be arrested?
play icon3:43
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
Taal Thok Ke: Labour Murder in Dadri on suspicion of eating beef
play icon49:54
Taal Thok Ke: Labour Murder in Dadri on suspicion of eating beef
Badhir News: 'This Apology is Political', says Sanjay Raut
play icon3:50
Badhir News: 'This Apology is Political', says Sanjay Raut
Zee helpline: See the arbitrariness of UP school
play icon17:27
Zee helpline: See the arbitrariness of UP school
Tiger created havoc in Lakhimpur
play icon23:59
Tiger created havoc in Lakhimpur