videoDetails

DNA: What Happened in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri?

Sonam | Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

A Muslim man has been beaten to death on the suspicion of eating beef...the only difference is that this time it is not in Dadri in UP...it happened in Charkhi Dadri in Haryana...this incident happened on 27th August. The person who is being mob lynched in this video was beaten so much on the suspicion of eating beef that he lost his life. The person who became the victim of the mob has been identified as Sabir Malik, a resident of West Bengal.