DNA: What, If toll tax across country closed?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 01:38 AM IST

It is said that the identity of a developed nation is its roads. Good roads mean a prosperous nation. But these days, some designer journalists are busy spreading confusion about roads. Their target is toll tax. These intellectuals are calling toll tax a compulsion of the people. But 'toll tax is not a compulsion, it is necessary'. And Zee News is running a special campaign on why toll tax is necessary.