DNA: What is Crowdstrike?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 02:30 AM IST
After the glitch in Microsoft's cloud service, there was a stir all over the world and banking and airline services of many countries including America, Australia and India came to a standstill and the planes remained standing at the airport. It was told that this problem occurred due to a technical glitch in the Microsoft security system. The biggest impact of which was seen in airports and banks. Many airlines and passengers present at airports all over the world had to face problems. Microsoft is calling it a technical fault...but many experts believe that a major cyber attack is being planned behind it...Microsoft has now said that the problem has been resolved...and all services have been restored.

