Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 01:50 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
We will do a DNA test of the connection between the actions of the central investigating agencies and the political reactions on them during the election season in West Bengal which is becoming a major issue of elections in Bengal. Late night of April 5, the NIA team had arrived to arrest both the accused of the bomb blast from their house. But when the NIA team was returning after arresting the accused in the early morning of 6 April, the local people pelted stones at the NIA team.

All Videos

Non-local guide shot at by terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir
Play Icon01:59
Non-local guide shot at by terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?
Play Icon16:10
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?
Sanjay Raut is ‘kingpin’ of Khichdi scam, says Sanjay Nirupam
Play Icon19:02
Sanjay Raut is ‘kingpin’ of Khichdi scam, says Sanjay Nirupam
Political ruckus over Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon42:52
Political ruckus over Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha elections
Arvind Kejriwal News: Another big action in Delhi liquor scam
Play Icon06:26
Arvind Kejriwal News: Another big action in Delhi liquor scam

Trending Videos

Non-local guide shot at by terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir
play icon1:59
Non-local guide shot at by terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?
play icon16:10
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?
Sanjay Raut is ‘kingpin’ of Khichdi scam, says Sanjay Nirupam
play icon19:2
Sanjay Raut is ‘kingpin’ of Khichdi scam, says Sanjay Nirupam
Political ruckus over Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha elections
play icon42:52
Political ruckus over Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha elections
Arvind Kejriwal News: Another big action in Delhi liquor scam
play icon6:26
Arvind Kejriwal News: Another big action in Delhi liquor scam