DNA: What is reason for making Mohan Yadav the CM of Madhya Pradesh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
In the 2023 assembly elections also, it seemed that after the victory, Shivraj Singh Chouhan would be the face of the CM post for the party. But this time BJP's plan was something else. After the huge margin with which BJP won the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, people felt that Shivraj's name was certain for the post of CM. But by giving the post of CM to Mohan Yadav, BJP changed the leadership of Madhya Pradesh.

