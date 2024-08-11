videoDetails

DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

Manish Sisodia had gone to Rajghat even before he was arrested...and today on the first morning of his freedom he had also reached Rajghat...Aam Aadmi Party leaders and ministers were also with him. After this Manish Sisodia reached the party office. Where the stage was ready for his grand welcome ceremony when he came out of jail..where not only Manish Sisodia...all the party leaders and ministers were also seen in full confidence...