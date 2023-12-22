trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701615
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What is special in the new criminal bill?

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 01:44 AM IST
Follow Us
DNA: There were three important laws in the country regarding punishment and evidence of crimes, which during the British era were called Indian Penal Code i.e. IPC year 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure i.e. CRPC year 1898 and Indian Evidence Code i.e. IEC year 1872. used to go. But these British laws have been completely changed by giving them a new name. Now the 1860 Indian Penal Code will be called the Indian Penal Code 2023.Now the 1898 Code of Criminal Procedure will be known as the Indian Civil Defense Code 2023.Whereas 1872 Indian Evidence Code will be known as Indian Evidence Code 2023.

All Videos

Sakshi Malik Retirement: Wrestler Sakshi Malik announces retirement
Play Icon2:12
Sakshi Malik Retirement: Wrestler Sakshi Malik announces retirement
Parliament Winter Session: Opposition alliance Protest over suspension of MPs
Play Icon5:54
Parliament Winter Session: Opposition alliance Protest over suspension of MPs
Deshhit: Today is the day to be proud of saree
Play Icon3:47
Deshhit: Today is the day to be proud of saree
Sunny Leone: Fun and Sweet All the Way
Play Icon0:24
Sunny Leone: Fun and Sweet All the Way
Abdu Rozik's Santa Magic: Unwrapping the Cutest Package of Joy
Play Icon0:18
Abdu Rozik's Santa Magic: Unwrapping the Cutest Package of Joy

Trending Videos

Sakshi Malik Retirement: Wrestler Sakshi Malik announces retirement
play icon2:12
Sakshi Malik Retirement: Wrestler Sakshi Malik announces retirement
Parliament Winter Session: Opposition alliance Protest over suspension of MPs
play icon5:54
Parliament Winter Session: Opposition alliance Protest over suspension of MPs
Deshhit: Today is the day to be proud of saree
play icon3:47
Deshhit: Today is the day to be proud of saree
Sunny Leone: Fun and Sweet All the Way
play icon0:24
Sunny Leone: Fun and Sweet All the Way
Abdu Rozik's Santa Magic: Unwrapping the Cutest Package of Joy
play icon0:18
Abdu Rozik's Santa Magic: Unwrapping the Cutest Package of Joy
Dna videos,BJP Congress,Lok Sabha,Rajya Sabha,Oppostion MPs Suspend,New Bills in Winter Session,new criminal law,Deshhit,Bad news for India's most wanted,india's terrorists in Pakistan,Home Minister Amit Shah,introduced the Indian Civil Code Bill 2023,Deshhit news,Amit Shah,BNS,Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,new criminal bill,Lok Sabha,UAPA,india news in hindi,Indian Civil Code Bill 2023,daud abrahim,zee news hd,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking news in hindi,Hindi News,