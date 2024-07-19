videoDetails

DNA: What kind of devotee of Baba Sakar is this?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 03:16 AM IST

Akhara Parishad in Prayagraj has made preparations to expose fake babas. On the other hand Akhara Parishad is preparing a list of fake babas, on the other hand Baba Sakar of Hathras has come out of his underground samadhi. After a long time, yesterday he appeared before the world. But yesterday he said something which shows his inhuman thinking. 121 people were killed in the stampede that took place at Baba Sakar's satsang. The largest number of those who died were women and children.