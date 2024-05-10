Advertisement
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
Indian Council of Medical Research i.e. ICMR and National Institute of Nutrition have issued a warning. According to the report, consumption of unhealthy diet is the cause of 56.4 percent of diseases in India. ICMR has issued guidelines explaining what a healthy food habit should be.

