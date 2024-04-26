Advertisement
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India

Sonam|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
It is possible that WhatsApp may stop its service in India. In fact, today WhatsApp has said in the Delhi High Court that if it is forced to give information about the messages of its users in India to the government, then it will leave India. Understand what dispute is going on between the Government of India and WhatsApp?

