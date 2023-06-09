NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: When Lal Bahadur Shastri became the second Prime Minister of India in 1964

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings you information related to today's history.

All Videos

Big statement of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala regarding alliance
1:21
Big statement of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala regarding alliance
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The fatal result of love jihad, how women players got trapped
39:41
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The fatal result of love jihad, how women players got trapped
DNA: Diabetes patients in India..10 crores
10:44
DNA: Diabetes patients in India..10 crores
DNA: Inside Story of Ukraine's Drone Attack in Russian City
8:18
DNA: Inside Story of Ukraine's Drone Attack in Russian City
DNA: DNA test of the biggest immigration fraud, why 700 Indian students took to the streets in Canada
16:32
DNA: DNA test of the biggest immigration fraud, why 700 Indian students took to the streets in Canada

Trending Videos

1:21
Big statement of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala regarding alliance
39:41
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The fatal result of love jihad, how women players got trapped
10:44
DNA: Diabetes patients in India..10 crores
8:18
DNA: Inside Story of Ukraine's Drone Attack in Russian City
16:32
DNA: DNA test of the biggest immigration fraud, why 700 Indian students took to the streets in Canada
Lal Bahadur Shastri,lal bahadur shastri biography,Prime Minister,Lal Bahadur Shastri death,lal bahadur shastri jayanti,lal bahadur shastri movie,lal bahadur shastri death mystery,biography of lal bahadur shastri,lal bahadur shastri ka jeevan parichay,lal bahadur shastri speech,lal bahadur shastri family,lal bahadur shastri prime minister,lal bahadur shastri pm,lal bahadur shastri prime minister of india,