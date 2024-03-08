NewsVideos
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
For some time, videos of many youths stranded in Russia were going viral, in which they were seen asking for help from the Indian government to return to the country. After this the Government of India became active. It was revealed that claims are being made through social media to provide jobs to the youth in Russia. After this, yesterday i.e. on Thursday, CBI exposed the Human Trafficking Racket. CBI raided the office of RAS Overseas Foundation on KG Marg in Connaught Place, Delhi, from where the racket of sending Indian youth to Russia by luring them with jobs and then forcibly recruiting them in the Russian Army was going on.

