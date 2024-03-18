NewsVideos
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: The Supreme Court, in its March 11 decision, had directed SBI to provide complete information about Electoral Bonds. However, SBI only gave information about those who bought Electoral Bonds and encashed them. But no such information was given to know who donated to which party through Electoral Bonds.

