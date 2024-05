videoDetails

DNA: When will the severity of heatwave decrease?

Sonam | Updated: May 31, 2024, 02:00 AM IST

Red alert of heatwave has been issued once again in 7 states of the country on Thursday. In Rajasthan, 55 people have died due to heat in the last 7 days. One person in Delhi and two in Bihar have died due to heat. All the states of North India are in the grip of severe heatwave. In summer, the danger increases as soon as the temperature goes above 40 degrees. What did the Indian government say on the scorching heat?