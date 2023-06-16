NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Who burnt the minister's house in Manipur?

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Violence in Manipur is not taking the name of stopping. Recently Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited Manipur. After which violence has once again flared up in Manipur today. 9 people have lost their lives in violent clashes in Chakone, Nongmeibang and Wangkhei. The rioters have also set the house of Union minister RK Ranjan on fire.

