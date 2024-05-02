Advertisement
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?

May 02, 2024
Supporters of Palestine are protesting in about 50 universities of America, who have camped outside the universities and at some places on the campus. But on Monday night the protesters took over Columbia University. And even hoisted the flag of Palestine.

