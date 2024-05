videoDetails

DNA: Who is Hena Shahab Of Bihar?

Sonam | Updated: May 22, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

In Bihar's Siwan, former Bahubali MP Shahabuddin's wife Hina Shahab is roaming around in burqa for votes, but her campaign is completely saffron. Actually, Hina Shahab has collected all the saffron color in her campaign. Hina Shahabuddin, wife of late MP Shahabuddin, is contesting the elections as an independent candidate from Siwan. There is no panic due to his saffron feeling, because BJP is not in the same field here.