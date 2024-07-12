videoDetails

DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:18 AM IST

IAS Puja Khedkar Controversy: Nowadays a trainee IAS from Maharashtra is going viral. Whose tantrums and controversies are in the news. The name of this trainee IAS is Pooja Khedkar. Due to her hobby and alleged fraud, she was transferred from Pune to Washim during her probation. There are many allegations against trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar. In which the biggest controversy is regarding fake disability certificate and fake OBC certificate. Pooja Khedkar is a trained IAS of Maharashtra cadre.