Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2765713
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
IAS Puja Khedkar Controversy: Nowadays a trainee IAS from Maharashtra is going viral. Whose tantrums and controversies are in the news. The name of this trainee IAS is Pooja Khedkar. Due to her hobby and alleged fraud, she was transferred from Pune to Washim during her probation. There are many allegations against trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar. In which the biggest controversy is regarding fake disability certificate and fake OBC certificate. Pooja Khedkar is a trained IAS of Maharashtra cadre.

All Videos

DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
Play Icon01:24
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA: Sunita Williams' press conference from space
Play Icon01:55
DNA: Sunita Williams' press conference from space
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?
Play Icon03:42
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?
DNA: UPI growing rapidly in villages
Play Icon01:19
DNA: UPI growing rapidly in villages
DNA: Abdullah finds terrorists 'helpless'?
Play Icon03:30
DNA: Abdullah finds terrorists 'helpless'?

Trending Videos

DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
play icon1:24
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA: Sunita Williams' press conference from space
play icon1:55
DNA: Sunita Williams' press conference from space
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?
play icon3:42
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?
DNA: UPI growing rapidly in villages
play icon1:19
DNA: UPI growing rapidly in villages
DNA: Abdullah finds terrorists 'helpless'?
play icon3:30
DNA: Abdullah finds terrorists 'helpless'?