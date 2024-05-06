Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747329
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Who is Jahangir Alam?

Sonam|Updated: May 06, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
ED has raided nine places in Ranchi and seized Rs 35 crore cash from a house. This money was found from the house of a person earning Rs 15 thousand per month who is the personal secretary of a minister of Jharkhand. ED suspects that even though the money was found from the servant's house, it belongs to Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Who's behind attack on Congress office in Amethi?
Play Icon33:07
Baat Pate Ki: Who's behind attack on Congress office in Amethi?
Taal Thok Ke: Why is ECI releasing the data late?
Play Icon47:38
Taal Thok Ke: Why is ECI releasing the data late?
Those who are against Ram, are anti-national, says CM Yogi
Play Icon25:52
Those who are against Ram, are anti-national, says CM Yogi
Badhir News: ED recovers huge amount of cash during raids in Ranchi
Play Icon04:57
Badhir News: ED recovers huge amount of cash during raids in Ranchi
Family's Puja With Live Black Cobra Goes Viral: Netizens React With Shock
Play Icon00:44
Family's Puja With Live Black Cobra Goes Viral: Netizens React With Shock

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Who's behind attack on Congress office in Amethi?
play icon33:7
Baat Pate Ki: Who's behind attack on Congress office in Amethi?
Taal Thok Ke: Why is ECI releasing the data late?
play icon47:38
Taal Thok Ke: Why is ECI releasing the data late?
Those who are against Ram, are anti-national, says CM Yogi
play icon25:52
Those who are against Ram, are anti-national, says CM Yogi
Badhir News: ED recovers huge amount of cash during raids in Ranchi
play icon4:57
Badhir News: ED recovers huge amount of cash during raids in Ranchi
Family's Puja With Live Black Cobra Goes Viral: Netizens React With Shock
play icon0:44
Family's Puja With Live Black Cobra Goes Viral: Netizens React With Shock