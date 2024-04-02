Advertisement
DNA: Who is mastermind of Mira-Bhayandar incident?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Whatever land is there in Mira-Bhayandar area, the owners of that land are not the people in whose name the registry of that land is registered. According to the government papers, the owner of that land is The Estate Investment Company. ZEE MEDIA correspondent Ankur Tyagi has sent a report on the spot revealing this land fraud of the East India Company of independent India which you must see.

