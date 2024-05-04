Advertisement
DNA: Who is threatening to kill Hari Narayan?

Sonam|Updated: May 04, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
One such ex-Muslim from India had left his religion and adopted Hinduism. After which he has become the target of fundamentalists. Last month, on April 27, a total of 7 Muslims, including 3 women, had adopted Hinduism in Indore, which included Haider, a resident of Indore. Haider adopted Sanatan Dharma with rituals by wearing saffron clothes in Khajrana temple. Some people did not like Haider becoming Hari Narayan and adopting Hindu religion. They pelted stones at Hari Narayan's house in Indore.

