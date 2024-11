videoDetails

DNA: Who is Trump’s ‘James Bond’? Meet Kashyap Patel

Sonam | Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

With Trump’s win, Indian-American Kashyap Patel could play a crucial role in the CIA. Known for his expertise, he is among potential Indian-Americans in Trump’s team, symbolizing trust in Indian talent. Meet Trump’s ‘James Bond.’