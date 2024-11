videoDetails

What is CM Yogi’s 'Mission Octopus' for UP Elections?

Sonam | Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath has crafted a strategic “Mission Octopus” for the upcoming UP by-elections. With unique plans for each seat, BJP aims for a clean sweep. What’s behind this multi-faceted strategy that could ensure victory for BJP?