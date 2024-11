videoDetails

DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?

Sonam | Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

A dramatic scene unfolded in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly, where lawmakers clashed over Article 370. While some MLAs fought over political mileage, CM Abdullah’s smile during the scuffle raised eyebrows. Is Article 370 just a political tool now?