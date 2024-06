videoDetails

DNA: Why are Indian people becoming lazy?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 03:02 AM IST

According to a report, India is currently standing on a time bomb of diseases, one of the reasons for which is not doing physical hard work, and this laziness can become an invitation for dangerous diseases for you. According to a report published in The Lancet Global Health Journal, conducted on more than 57 lakh people from 97 countries, about 50 percent of people in India do less physical effort than required.