videoDetails

DNA: Why Are Policemen Avoiding Kumbh Duty?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

The upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has seen a unique issue—policemen refusing duty due to restrictions on alcohol and meat consumption during the event? Many officers have stepped back, citing their dietary habits. The UP DGP has issued strict guidelines, ensuring that only non-drinking, non-meat-eating officers are deployed. This report highlights the ongoing struggle as authorities prepare for the grand religious event.