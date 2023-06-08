NewsVideos
DNA: Why did the live in partner cut the girlfriend into pieces?

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
After brutally killing his live-in partner, a man in Mumbai cut her body into several pieces. It is alleged that he cooked the pieces of the woman's body in a cooker and also fed it to the dog.

