videoDetails

DNA: Why is India's most wanted Zakir going to Pakistan?

| Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:06 AM IST

DNA: India's most wanted Zakir Naik is going to Pakistan next month... Some religious organizations of Pakistan have invited Zakir Naik... Terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Maulana Masood Azhar are already present in Pakistan... These terrorists do not come forward... But elaborate arrangements are being made to welcome Zakir Naik.