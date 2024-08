videoDetails

DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

Now we will turn to such a news which is going to create uproar in the country. Have you ever wondered why Delhi's Jama Masjid was not declared a national heritage? If seen, Jama Masjid was built by Shah Jahan in the year 1656. This mosque is about 368 years old. In such a situation, ASI should have taken it under its protection. But a big conspiracy was hatched to prevent Jama Masjid from becoming a historical heritage.