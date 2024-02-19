trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723002
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
These days Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. And these days his journey has reached Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, who took a dig at the friendship between PM Modi and Adani, also dragged Bollywood's Bachchan family. And while attacking PM Modi, he took the name of Bachchan family but why? What problem does the Gandhi family have with Amitabh?

