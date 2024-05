videoDetails

DNA: Why is Saran seat special?

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 11:56 PM IST

In the fifth phase, voting is to be held on May 20 on five Lok Sabha seats of Bihar, one of which is Saran Lok Sabha seat. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting today in Amanour Dharhara Khurd of Saran. Lalu Yadav's daughter Dr. Rohini Acharya is contesting from Saran Lok Sabha seat from RJD. Whereas BJP has made four-time MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy its candidate.