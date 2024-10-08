Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2804450https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-why-is-shagun-parihar-being-discussed-after-jammu-kasmir-result-2804450.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why is Shagun Parihar being discussed after Jammu Kasmir Result?

Sonam|Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
You have seen who made what kind of jalebi in Haryana elections... Now I will take you to those election results... which were being monitored even from across the border... that is, Jammu Kashmir assembly elections... What did the results of the assembly elections after 10 years say... I will tell you this too... but first look at the performance of some special characters who contested in Jammu Kashmir elections.

All Videos

DNA: '1200 year old dargah was demolished' - Owaisi
Play Icon06:12
DNA: '1200 year old dargah was demolished' - Owaisi
DNA: Did BJP win in Haryana because of CM Yogi?
Play Icon05:19
DNA: Did BJP win in Haryana because of CM Yogi?
DNA: Watch PM Modi Victory Speech on Haryana Election Result
Play Icon02:18
DNA: Watch PM Modi Victory Speech on Haryana Election Result
Baat Pate Ki: Jalebi is trending, but it's not sweet news for Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon29:55
Baat Pate Ki: Jalebi is trending, but it's not sweet news for Rahul Gandhi
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Haryana-Jammu Kashmir Result
Play Icon50:16
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Haryana-Jammu Kashmir Result

Trending Videos

DNA: '1200 year old dargah was demolished' - Owaisi
play icon6:12
DNA: '1200 year old dargah was demolished' - Owaisi
DNA: Did BJP win in Haryana because of CM Yogi?
play icon5:19
DNA: Did BJP win in Haryana because of CM Yogi?
DNA: Watch PM Modi Victory Speech on Haryana Election Result
play icon2:18
DNA: Watch PM Modi Victory Speech on Haryana Election Result
Baat Pate Ki: Jalebi is trending, but it's not sweet news for Rahul Gandhi
play icon29:55
Baat Pate Ki: Jalebi is trending, but it's not sweet news for Rahul Gandhi
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Haryana-Jammu Kashmir Result
play icon50:16
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Haryana-Jammu Kashmir Result
NEWS ON ONE CLICK