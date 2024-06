videoDetails

DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Ayodhya now?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 02:52 AM IST

Ayodhya residents are being trolled over BJP's defeat on Faizabad seat in the Lok Sabha elections. Some people are saying all kinds of things on social media by targeting the people of Ayodhya. The biggest allegation being leveled against the people of Ayodhya is that the people of Ayodhya have betrayed those who brought Ram.