DNA: Why Pakistan Army afraid of Baloch Army?

|Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
DNA: Baloch terrorists had attacked a military post in Panjgur, Pakistan a few days ago. The video of this attack has surfaced today. Four Pakistani soldiers including a senior military officer were killed in this attack... Before Panjgur, on August 2, the Baloch rebel group Baloch Liberation Army had carried out a major attack in Sangan, Balochistan. The video of the Sangan attack will tell you why the Pakistani army is afraid of Baloch rebels?

