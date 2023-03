videoDetails

DNA: Why Police is silent on stone pelters?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

Stone pelting has taken place even today after Ram Navami in Howrah, West Bengal. Mamta's police administration appeared helpless in front of the stone pelters. People of a particular community vandalized a temple in Shivpur area of ​​Howrah and targeted some houses. Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee alleged that people from outside have committed violence in Bengal and BJP is not responsible for these riots.