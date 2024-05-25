Advertisement
DNA: Why saints are protesting against Mamata Banerjee?

Sonam|Updated: May 25, 2024, 01:50 AM IST
Today in West Bengal, saints held a big demonstration against Mamata government. Recently Mamata had made a controversial comment regarding Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangh. This has enraged the saints. Calling the saints of West Bengal as agents of BJP is creating problems for Mamata Banerjee. Mamata has been accused of Muslim appeasement, in such a situation, her comments on saints have further strengthened these allegations.

