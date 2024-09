videoDetails

DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

Today, Congress has made very serious allegations against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch. In a press conference, Congress alleged that the SEBI chief misused his position. While holding a government post, on one hand she took salary from the government and on the other hand she also took more than Rs 16 crore from ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential.