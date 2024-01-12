trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709099
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Atal Setu to Mumbai which was struggling with traffic jams. Atal Setu has been constructed in such a way that it will remain durable for the next 100 years. With the opening of Atal Setu, the people of Mumbai are expected to get great relief from traffic jams, this bridge is being considered a boon for the people of Mumbai.

All Videos

Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
Play Icon7:14
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
Play Icon13:57
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
Zee News' Operation D leads to huge impact on Fake Medicines Scam
Play Icon1:29
Zee News' Operation D leads to huge impact on Fake Medicines Scam
Politics intensifies on Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Play Icon9:19
Politics intensifies on Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Deshhit: Know latest update on Houthi War
Play Icon27:12
Deshhit: Know latest update on Houthi War

Trending Videos

Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
play icon7:14
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
play icon13:57
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
Zee News' Operation D leads to huge impact on Fake Medicines Scam
play icon1:29
Zee News' Operation D leads to huge impact on Fake Medicines Scam
Politics intensifies on Ram Temple in Ayodhya
play icon9:19
Politics intensifies on Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Deshhit: Know latest update on Houthi War
play icon27:12
Deshhit: Know latest update on Houthi War
DNA Video,modi inaugurates atal setu bridge,Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu,atal setu bridge mumbai,atal setu bridge,atal setu inauguration,pm modi inaugurates atal setu,PM Modi inaugurates India's longest sea bridge in Mumbai,mumbai trans harbour link latest update,mumbai trans harbour link drone video,mumbai trans harbour link bridge,PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Jan 12,pm modi maharashtra,Hindi News,atal setu bridge details,