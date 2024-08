videoDetails

DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

This time the by-election season has come in UP...there are by-elections on 10 seats in the state. In which again there is a tough fight between BJP and Samajwadi Party...especially regarding Milkipur Assembly by-election. CM Yogi and Akhilesh have tried their best to win this seat...this seat is a question of credibility for Yogi...so an opportunity for SP to give another blow to BJP.