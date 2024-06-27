Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2760939
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 01:14 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Sunita Williams is stranded on the International Space Station and is waiting for NASA's help. The Starliner capsule in which Sunita is traveling has malfunctioned due to helium leaking. Helium leakage has become a breaker in the return of both the astronauts. The worrying thing is that now only 25 days of fuel is left in the Boeing Starliner capsule. Now the question is how will Sunita and Butch Wilmore who went with her return? What option do America and NASA have now?

All Videos

DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
Play Icon07:17
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
Play Icon03:13
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
Play Icon01:41
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
Play Icon03:21
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
Taal Thok Ke: Is Congress alone on the issue of emergency?
Play Icon44:09
Taal Thok Ke: Is Congress alone on the issue of emergency?

Trending Videos

DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
play icon7:17
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
play icon3:13
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
play icon1:41
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
play icon3:21
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
Taal Thok Ke: Is Congress alone on the issue of emergency?
play icon44:9
Taal Thok Ke: Is Congress alone on the issue of emergency?