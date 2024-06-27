videoDetails

DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 01:14 AM IST

Sunita Williams is stranded on the International Space Station and is waiting for NASA's help. The Starliner capsule in which Sunita is traveling has malfunctioned due to helium leaking. Helium leakage has become a breaker in the return of both the astronauts. The worrying thing is that now only 25 days of fuel is left in the Boeing Starliner capsule. Now the question is how will Sunita and Butch Wilmore who went with her return? What option do America and NASA have now?