DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
Due to Israel's action against Hamas, Arab countries have come out in support of Hamas. Besides, there are also those terrorist organizations which already had enmity with Israel. These include Hezbollah, the terrorist organization operating in Lebanon. On Friday, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah appeared for the first time after the Hamas-Israel war. America's intelligence agency has given inputs that Russia's Wagner group can deliver SA-22 missile defense system to Hezbollah.
