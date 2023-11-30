trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693581
DNA: Will Israel become more deadly after ceasefire?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
The ceasefire took place on the 49th day of the war between Israel and Hamas. In the earlier agreement, a four-day ceasefire was agreed upon, which was extended by two days. And today is the sixth day of ceasefire. The good thing is that positive responses have also been received and the process of releasing the hostages is going on. Hamas released the hostages on October 7, adhering to the ceasefire agreement. On the other hand, some foreign hostages have also been released separately. Israel also kept its promise, stopping attacks in Gaza as well as releasing 3 Palestinian prisoners from prison in exchange for the release of a hostage.
