DNA: Will people of Delhi trust Atishi, who has been Chief Minister for 5 months?

|Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
DNA: Aam Aadmi Party is active from Delhi to Haryana... Today Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi... With the oath, Madam Chief Minister went on the Agneepath... because there are elections in Delhi in February next year... and she has only 5 months to prove herself... that means less time and more challenges... on the other hand, Sirji has taken charge in Haryana... After resigning from the post of Chief Minister, Kejriwal is out to win Haryana.

