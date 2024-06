videoDetails

DNA: Will PM Modi accept demands of Nitish Kumar?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 01:42 AM IST

In DNA we will analyze the 'Atal test' of Modi Government 3.0. Prime Minister Modi is ready for his third innings. Tomorrow all NDA parties will meet the President. INDIA Alliance had made it clear that it will not try to form the government at this time. However, before the oath taking ceremony, Nitish and Naidu may clash with Prime Minister Modi.