DNA: Will Rahul Gandhi be able to get back the MP?

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Today is a happy day for Rahul Gandhi and Congress. In fact, today the Supreme Court gave a big relief to Rahul Gandhi by staying the conviction in this case. Many people are assuming that Rahul Gandhi has been acquitted of the defamation case regarding this decision of the Supreme Court. However, it is not like that. We explain to you how Rahul Gandhi will still remain an accused in this case, but his Parliament membership may come back again.

