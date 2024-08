videoDetails

DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 01:48 AM IST

Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University remains in the news for its controversial statements. This time it has come into the news because of a hunger strike. The issue on which the opposition of the country is always trying to corner the government, was raised in JNU and the university administration also accepted it. Now in an institution like JNU, students will be asked about their caste. Now soon there will be a caste census in JNU.