DNA: Will there be a ban on pilots and flight crew from wearing perfume?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
DGCA has prepared a plan to take a decision on the spot. It will be known immediately whether the pilot or crew has consumed alcohol or not. The excuses which were made till now will also be put to an end. Now after releasing these draft rules, DCGA has sought the opinion of all the shareholders, after which DGCA will implement these rules.
