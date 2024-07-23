videoDetails

DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 02:54 AM IST

Modi government is going to present the first budget of its third term in Parliament tomorrow. As Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the seventh consecutive budget tomorrow. The budget trend of the government is, in a way, visible in the Economic Survey, which the Finance Minister presented in Parliament today. The whole country is watching whether there will be any change in the economic policies of the government after the changed political results? Will the Modi government take tough decisions on economic reforms like before or will it appear soft under the compulsion of the alliance?